BoJack Horseman, Netflix's hilarious and depressing animated comedy, will return for a fifth season, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Netflix revealed the renewal in a funny video that animates texts from a "Clingy Netflix Exec" to the temperamental equine star. "We would have called but we remember how angry you got last time because we interrupted your nap," says one text message.

BoJack Horseman stars Will Arnett as the voice of the title character, a washed-up sitcom horse trying to dig himself out of depression and substance abuse, one step forward, two steps back. Other voices include Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, GLOW's Alison Brie and comedy podcast king Paul F. Tompkins. The series was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

No premiere date for Season 5 has been set, but the first four seasons have premiered every summer since 2014.

Season 4 premiered Sept. 8, and is available for streaming on Netflix now.