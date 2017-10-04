Tina Belcher is going to love these big-screen butts.

A Bob's Burgers movie is coming in July 2020, Deadline reports. So get ready to see the misadventures of the Belcher clan bigger than you've ever seen them before.

The series has twice won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, in 2014 and 2017, and was nominated in each of its first seven seasons. Its eighth season premiered on Oct. 1. It premiered in 2011. If that seems like a long time to wait for a Bob's Burgers movie, remember it took almost 20 years to get a Simpsons movie.

"We're thrilled to be invited to bring Bob's Burgers to the big screen," creator Loren Bouchard said. "We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who've never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob's - but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!"

Bob's Burgers: Tina Belcher's Most Butttastic Moments

Here are some gifs of us reacting to this news:

Bob's Burgers airs Sundays at 7:30/6:30c on Fox and can be streamed on Hulu.