If you haven't figured out that Bob's Burgers is the smartest animated show on TV, you need to get on board.

The fan-favorite animated sitcom is going above and beyond to pay homage to its fans by doing a season premiere comprised entirely of fan animation. The creative team asked 62 Bob's Burgers super fans with backgrounds in animation to submit their designs for characters, background designs and more to help comprise the episode that airs this Sunday.

Bob's Burgers is Headed Exclusively to Hulu

To get a taste, check out the new title sequences that show off some of the stellar work that was submitted. Bob's has always been a big believer in giving back to the fans, whether it's touring live shows with the cast or finally putting out that long awaited soundtrack. Now this is the ultimate way to show Bob's Burgers fans how much they truly mean to the show.

Tune in Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7:30/6:30c on Fox to check it out.