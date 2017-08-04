Now Playing Mr. Robot: What We Need to See in Season 3

Bobby Cannavale usually plays big, loud, blustery alpha males douchebags with wounded hearts. He's great at it. His character on Mr. Robot Season 3 got a first-look photo today and does not seem like that at all. He looks like the opposite of a Bobby Cannavale character. He looks like a dweeb. It's wild.

Cannavale plays Irving, a laconic, no-nonsense used car salesman in Season 3 of USA's paranoid techno-thriller. He's got big glasses, a big tie and even bigger hair. He'll be a series regular in Season 3, joining Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Stephanie Corneliussen and BD Wong.

It should be noted that the last time Bobby Cannavale joined a show as a series regular in Season 3, he won an Emmy for it, as the animalistic mobster Gyp Rosetti on Boardwalk Empire.

Bobby Cannavale, Mr. Robot



Mr. Robot Season 3 returns to USA in October.