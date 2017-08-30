This fall, TV One will delve into the tragic life of Bobbi Kristina Brown -- the only daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown -- who passed away in 2015.

Taking place immediately after Houston's death in 2012, the biopic will follow Brown's struggle to come to terms with the sudden loss of her mother along with other events that lead to her own passing. In the trailer, we see Bobbi Kristina dealing with the responsibility of living up to her mother's legacy while also revisiting key moments from her childhood.

The film is directed by Ty Hodges (who starred in the DCOM Don't Look Under The Bed) and features a screenplay by Rhonda Baraka. Joy Rovaris (Stuck in the Middle) stars as Bobbi Kristina alongside Demetria McKinney (Tyler Perry's House of Payne), who steps into the iconic role of Whitney Houston.

The cast also includes Nadji Jeter (Grown Ups, Last Man Standing) as her boyfriend Nick Gordon, Hassan Johnson (The Wire) as her father Bobby Brown, and Vivica A. Fox (Empire, Independence Day) as Whitney's sister, Pat Houston.

The Bobbi Kristina Movie premieres Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7/6c on TV One.