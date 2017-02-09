Bob Costas is stepping down as NBC's prime-time Olympics host.

After hosting coverage a record 11 Olympics, Costas will pass the torch to Mike Tirico, who will make his debut at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018, NBC announced Thursday.

"It has been both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC's Olympic coverage all these years," said Costas, who has been an NBC sports announcer for 37 years. "I'm especially appreciative of all the talented and dedicated people I worked for and with on those broadcasts. I always felt that, in a certain sense, I was carrying the ball for them. It's been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away and I'm grateful that NBC left that decision to me."

Costas, who's won 27 Emmys throughout his career, first served as NBC's late-night Olympics host for the 1988 Seoul games. He then began his tenure as NBC's prime-time Olympics host in 1992, a role he's continued for every Olympics since. Costas will continue to work at NBC, serving roles in both the network's sports and news divisions.

Bob Costas





Tirico joined NBC Sports in July 2016 and made his Olympics debut that summer as one of NBC's daytime Olympics hosts, as well as the host of the Rio closing ceremony. "The level and longevity of Bob's tenure have left an indelible mark on American television and the Olympic Games," said Tirico. "I am honored to call him a friend, humbled by this opportunity, and thankful to the many people who have helped make this possible."