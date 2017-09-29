[The following contains spoilers for Blue Blood's season premiere.]

Blue Bloods' Season 8 premiere included one hell of a shock for fans, who learned that Danny's (Donnie Wahlberg) wife Linda (Amy Carlson) is dead -- and has been for quite some time.

Apparently, Linda had been air-lifting one of her patients to the hospital in May when the helicopter crashed and killed her. Despite her death not being collateral of Danny's recent run-ins with the drug cartel, Danny still blames himself for what happened to Linda because he had asked her to change her shift that day because he was working late.

Even all these months later, Danny still hasn't accepted the fact that Linda's gone -- a denial likely shared by many Blue Bloods fans who had gotten zero warning that the CBS drama would be killing off the pivotal character in between seasons.

Carlson responded on social media, thanking fans for their support.



Linda's death makes Blue Bloods the second CBS series to kill off its lead characters' wife this week. When Kevin Can Wait returned on Monday, the sitcom jumped forward in time, revealing that Kevin's (Kevin James) wife Donna (Erinn Hayes) had died a year prior. Kevin Can Wait fans didn't react too kindly to the news, so it will be interesting to see how the response to Linda's death compares. At least Danny didn't make a joke about kung-fu after the tragic reveal...