Thanks to the revivals of Full House, Will and Grace, Gilmore Girls, and even Roseanne, throwback television is all the rage right now. In keeping with the tradition that all your old small screen favorites are still relevant, it looks like the creators of Blossom may just be considering a potential new future for the hit '90s teen dramedy as well.

Actor Joey Lawrence appeared on The Steve Harvey Show Monday and said that there are legitimate conversations about a potential reunion series.

"There has been serious talk about it, believe it or not," Lawrence said. "Miyam [Bialik] and I have both said we'd be into it. We've talked to Don Reo about it, who created it, if there's a way then I think we're all down for it."

Lawrence even has a pitch for where his character, Joey Russo, would be at in life by the time said revival picked up.

"The show ended where he went off to play baseball. He was a really good baseball player. So, I think that he went, had a great career, probably got married several times. He was always going on dates," he explained. "Then I think that he came home now for the first time in a long time. Maybe his career's over, [he is] mid to late-30s, and he's gotta find something else to do with his life. 'Cause, you know, he doesn't have much to fall back on because [his] brain isn't firing on all cylinders."

In its original run, Blossom lasted for five seasons on NBC and earned similar fanfare as fellow teen sitcoms Beverly Hills 90210 and Saved by the Bell.