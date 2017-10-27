You could wait until tonight to get the lowdown on what happened during the time jump that separates Seasons 2 and 3 of Blindspot, or you could watch the Season 3 premiere clip above and let Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) fill you in.

We got a peek at the future in the closing minutes of Season 2 when Weller caught up with Jane (Jaimie Alexander), who was hiding out in a monastery in Nepal (hey, she doesn't like to take chances). But so much has happened in the 18 months between the takedown of Sandstorm and Jane's Nepalese adventure, and it's going to shake up the show in a big way.

Reade (Rob Brown), Zapata (Audrey Esparza) and Patterson (Ashley Johnson) all have new jobs, but they're not the only ones. Rich Dot Com (Ennis Esmer) has a new gig that will surprise everyone... especially Jane. But he's still the same old guy, as you'll see from his very specific request in the video.

Blindspot's Boss on Jane's New Tattoos, Who Put Them There and What They Mean

Blindspot returns for Season 3 on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c on NBC.