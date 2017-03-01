Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

No good deed goes unpunished, as they say, and one of Tasha's (Audrey Esparza) good deeds may land her in deep trouble in an upcoming episode of NBC's Blindspot.

Poor Tasha, who's spent a good chunk of this season cleaning up the mess her friend Reade (Rob Brown) left behind, will learn that doing the "right" thing isn't always easy, as one of her efforts to cover up Reade's involvement in Coach Jones' murder comes back to haunt her.

Catch up on all this week's Mega Buzz!

When the cops come calling, will she throw her friend under the bus or be loyal to the end? And will Reade's current wave of self-destruction give her yet another reason to regret what she did?

One thing is certain: Tasha's in a whole heap of trouble. We hear the word "arrest" is thrown around.

Crave scoop on your favorite TV shows? E-mail questions to mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide.