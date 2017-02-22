One of the major questions continuously being asked in Season 2 of Blindspot is, "What in heaven's name is wrong with that psycho Roman (Luke Mitchell)?" Jane's brother, a former Sandstorm operative, had his memory wiped but somehow still remembers that he is a volatile mess prone to emotional explosions and the occasional murder.

However, as a former bad guy he's a vital piece of the FBI's efforts to stop Sandstorm... if they can just figure out how to use him correctly.

Here's a tip for the FBI from yours truly: Don't take Roman to important meetings where you're undercover. As you'll see in the exclusive clip above, Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) -- looking pretty hilarious in his undercover getup as well (what is that, middle-school history teacher?) -- drags Roman into a meetup with someone important and, well, Roman does what Roman does.

Hey FBI, if you need someone to step up to tell you what absolutely shouldn't be doing, I'm available!

Blindspot airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.