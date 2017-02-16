This season of Blindspot has taken Agent Edgar Reade (Rob Brown) to some dark places after he recalled repressed memories of sexual abuse at the hands of his youth football coach.Unfortunately, while it may seem like Reade is on the mend, an upcoming episode will see him sink to a new, dangerous, desperate low.

When he finds himself alone without any moral support, he turns to self-destructive activities to cope. They lead him down a path of violence, meaning that his problems are only going to snowball.

Let's hope that this is the bottom of the barrel for him, because it can't get much worse. Or can it? After all, Brown's co-star Jaimie Alexander has teased a "shocking" death coming up...

