Blindspot's power couple -- Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) and Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) -- have been off, on and off (in that order), keeping fans in suspense regarding their romantic future. And let's be honest: the two of them making out is way more important than their weekly world-saving adventures.

With that in mind, there's good news on the way for Jeller shippers: We have it on good authority that the two badasses may be on again sooner than you'd think -- they share a passionate kiss in a future episode!

There's obviously not a lot of time for pillow talk with, you know, matters of national security always right around the corner. So don't expect Blindspot to turn into a romantic drama any time soon.

But with Jane and Weller repairing their relationship that was broken at the end of Season 1, could more kisses be on the way? You can bet on it.

