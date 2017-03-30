Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Things aren't looking too good for the FBI as Blindspot approaches its Season 2 finale, and the character bloodbath is going to continue.

We hear that there will be a huge shakeup near the top of the food chain that sends a new FBI chief in to look over Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) & Co., and may send another staffer to the morgue after a close encounter with a Sandstorm operative doesn't go well.

The new boss -- a female with some Southern charm -- appears to be a vast improvement over the previous leadership, and wants the best for Jane (Jaimie Alexander), which leaves Jane confused about her role and wondering if she'll be taken off the team.

Mary Stuart Masterson has booked a guest-starring turn in the Blindspot finale -- could this be the character she's playing? We think so!

