Things are about to get very personal on Blindspot.

The New York Comic Con trailer for the show's third season reveals that Jane (Jaimie Alexander) will have a very happy reunion with Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), who'll fill her in on what news she's missed from the last two years -- chiefly, that Rich Dotcom (Ennis Esmer) has gotten a job with the FBI -- until all hell breaks loose.

This time, Jane'll have to face her biggest foe of all: her own brother Roman (Luke Mitchell), who's ready to make her pay for betraying him by kidnapping the FBI team and promising to make them -- and by extension, her -- suffer for her sins.

Now this is what you call a sibling rivalry.

Blindspot will return to NBC on Friday, October 27th at 8/7c.