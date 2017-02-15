Wednesday's episode of Blindspot features the return of everyone's favorite squirrelly con man, Rich Dotcom (Ennis Esmer), so you know it's going to be a good one.

In it, the team brings on Rich to help them infiltrate an underground secret society to sniff out a criminal who is obviously up to no good, you know, probably trying to blow up a metropolis or something. But in order to get the right cover, the FBI will need to enter the society's party with the help of Rich and his friends, posing as their dates.

And as Rich points out, he won't even be able to get past the door without having someone believable on his arm. Hmmm...

Blindspot: Will Jane find love this season?

Seeing how Rich is involved in the episode, you can also bet it's going to include plenty of disarming humor, and the clip above is loaded with funnies. For example, Rich's friend Boston has a very unflattering -- and funny -- nickname for Agent Patterson (Ashley Johnson), and Rich hilariously doesn't even know who half the FBI agents are.

But the real zinger comes at the end when Rich makes eyes at his would-be date. So who does he pick? Watch the video to find out.

Blindspot airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.