Get ready for more ink and more fistacuffs. NBC has renewed Blindspot for a third season.

The Warner Bros. produced drama, which stars Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton as an amnesiac-turned-federal agent and her handler-turned-sometimes lover, is the first surprise renewal leading into next week's upfronts. Many ratings experts and industry insiders assumed that the show would be cancelled, while we had it squarely on the bubble.

The Martin Gero-created drama debuted to strong ratings behind The Voice in the fall of 2015, but it lost viewers when it was moved to Wednesday nights in Season 2. It has averaged a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic and nearly 5 million total viewers a week. NBC hasn't helped Blindspot much, airing episodes in a consistently inconsistent fashion; the show hasn't aired more than three new episodes in a row since mid-November.

Two episodes remain in Season 2, with the penultimate episode coming tonight. Blindspot airs at 8/7c on NBC.

NBC will announce its full fall schedule on Sunday, May 14.