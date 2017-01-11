True, the crew of Blindspot is out there stopping terrorists and saving the world on a weekly basis, but one of the big bombs dropped in the most recent episode was the kiss that wasn't a kiss between partners Tasha (Audrey Esparza) and Reade (Rob Brown).

To refresh your memory, Tasha went to see a rehabbing Reade, and Reade, confused from his roller-coaster ride of a storyline this season, tried to plant one on her. The feeling was not mutual.

Blindspot's boss on what that new tattoo means

In this exclusive clip, Reade and Tasha meet up for the first time since the incident, and it is AWKWARD. Yeah, we've all been there.

Elsewhere in the episode, the team works with the CIA to stop a deadly bombing. But come on, give us more of that uncomfortable conversation!

Blindspot airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.