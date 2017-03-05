Exciting news, Blacklist fans: We're about to find out a lot more about Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert) when the show returns in April!

In fact, we hear that the show will be devoting an entire episode to the origin story of Red Reddington's (James Spader) mysterious right-hand woman. And yes, that means plenty of secrets will be revealed - including a link between Mr. Kaplan, Red and Liz (Megan Boone) that viewers will find "surprising," according to Boone.

So does that mean Mr. Kaplan - who survived being shot in the face by Red, but is still believed to be dead by Red, Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) and the other members of the team - will somehow be brought back into the fold? The odds are good... and when she does, Red's going to have a lot of explaining to do. After all, it was witnessing Mr. Kaplan's "death" that led to Dembe betraying Red in the winter finale.

Catch up on all this week's Mega Buzz!

"The killing of Mr. Kaplan, or the supposed killing, is something that really shocked Red's entire team of people that he keeps around him," Boone says. "[Dembe] didn't want to become Mr. Kaplan."

It remains to be seen whether Dembe will suffer the same fate as his friend. Maybe Mr. Kaplan herself can talk Red out of it.

Crave scoop on your favorite TV shows? E-mail questions to mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide.