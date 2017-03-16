Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) is getting backed into a corner on The Blacklist: Redemption.

In our exclusive sneak peek from Thursday's episode, one of Scottie Hargrave's (Famke Janssen) henchmen gives her a file containing all kinds of information about the couple who adopted a child matching her son Christopher's description all those years ago.

When Tom, who's eavesdropping from the hallway, overhears their conversation, panic starts to set in -- and rightfully so. Those are his parents Scottie is learning about, after all. And based on what we've seen of Scottie thus far, it's never a good thing when people find themselves caught in her crosshairs, for whatever reason.

"You're one call away from finding your boy," Scottie's right-hand man tells her.

Little does she know he's right under her nose.

The Blacklist: Redemption airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.