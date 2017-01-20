Black-ish may be getting its own take on A Different World.

Deadline reports that Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and executive producer Larry Wilmore are developing an idea for a spin-off that would follow Zoey (Yara Shahidi) as she goes to college college. The project is still in very early stages, with no script written or deals in place, but it could be presented as a backdoor pilot on Black-ish this spring.

Zoey is Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) first child. She's a popular, stylish, and deceptively intelligent 17-year-old girl. She's also very entitled, and could be in for a rude awakening when she gets to college.

Creating a a spin-off focusing on the daughter while she's away at college was previously done by Black-ish antecedent The Cosby Show with A Different World, which initially was about Denise Huxtable's (Lisa Bonet) life at college. Bonet left after the first season, and the show mostly lost its Cosby Show connection. Maybe if this show happens, it could be what A Different World was supposed to be.

This would be the second show Barris has in contention for a spot in ABC's fall lineup; his pilot Libby & Malcolm, about married political pundits from either side of the aisle starring Felicity Huffman and Courtney B. Vance, is likely to to be picked up.