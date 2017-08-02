Freeform's upcoming black-ish spin-off has a new name: grown-ish.

Deadline reports that the Yara Shahidi-centric spin-off, which was previously known as college-ish, is also officially bringing back Chris Parnell and Trevor Jackson, who made their debuts in the backdoor pilot that aired as an episode of black-ish last season. Parnell plays the dean of Zoey's (Shahidi) college, while Jackson plays the dreamy upperclassman she has a crush on. Emily Arlook will replace Mallory Sparks as Zoey's roommate.

grown-ish will follow Zoey -- Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow Johnson's (Tracee Ellis Ross) eldest daughter -- as she attends Southern California University. black-ish and grown-ish creator Kenya Barris explained the name change in a statement:

"grown-ish reflects what we'll be dealing with in the show - that in between place where you're not quite an adult but facing grown world problems for the first time," he said. "Where black-ish examines what it means to be black, grown-ish is an examination of what it is and what it means to be grown."

grown-ish will premiere in early 2018 on Freeform.