

When they go low, Berringer goes lower.

In this exclusive sneak peek of Black Sails, Woodes' (Luke Roberts) new right-hand, Captain Berringer (Chris Larkin), explains that now is not the time for moral squabbles or ethical quandaries. Now is the time to do whatever it takes to defeat the pirate resistance.

"There isn't a good man among them. Not anymore. Some of them may have been before all this. Some of them may be again, on the other side of it," Berringer explains. "But right now, good men are not what the moment requires. Right now, the time calls for dark men to do dark things."

With that attitude, we can't expect the next showdown will be anything less than bloody intense (emphasis on "bloody").

Black Sails' final season continues Sunday at 9/8c on Starz.