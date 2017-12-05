Something's not quite right in the latest trailer for Black Mirror.

The dystopian anthology is set to tackle Star Trek with the episode "USS Callister," which finds a group of space explorers taking on a new crew member. Although the teaser matches the slightly campy style of the iconic sci-fi series, it also feels uncharacteristically cheerful given the Black Mirror's usual bleakness, leaving one with an underlying sense of dread. You just know that beneath the funny quips, cool monsters and heroic music, something nefarious will also come into play.

The episode's plot details remain under wraps, but judging from the trailer, this will be one fun — albeit terrifying — adventure. The episode, which finds Jesse Plemons in the captain's chair, also stars Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Chewing Gum's Michaela Cole.

Black Mirror Season 4 is expected to arrive sometime before the end of the year.