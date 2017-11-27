

Black Mirror, Netflix's bleakly satirical sci-fi anthology from creator Charlie Brooker, is ramping up to its fourth season. We don't know when it premieres yet, but that announcement is probably coming soon, since looks at upcoming episodes are coming at a rapid rate.

On Monday, the show's Twitter account released a teaser for an episode called "Crocodile," which is in, in part, about an investigator accessing the memories of a witness to an accident in order to figure out what happened. This leads to complications and unveils a dark secret in a woman's (Andrea Riseborough) past. "Crocodile" also stars Kiran Sonia Sawar and Andrew Gower and is directed by The Road's John Hillcoat.

A poster for the episode was released on Sunday showing Riseborough's worried face imposed over a landscape featuring a lone biker. The movie-style poster is a nice touch since each individual episode of Black Mirror is like a standalone film. The Season 3 episode "San Junipero" even won the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie this year.

Previously, Black Mirror revealed a poster and teaser for a Jodie Foster-directed episode called "Arkangel," which looks to be about a mother putting a tracking device in her daughter.