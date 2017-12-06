After months of speculation, Netflix has finally announced the anticipated premiere date for Black Mirror's fourth season. A new trailer released Wednesday revealed that the Charlie Booker anthology series will debut six new stories on Friday, Dec. 29.

Netflix previously released teasers for the individual episodes, but this trailer gives us glimpses of everything we can look forward to this season and, as expected, it looks fairly bleak. Although we don't have a great amount of detail on what each episode will entail, we have a basic idea of what each standalone story will focus on.

The first episode, "Crocodile" features a future in which a device is able to access people's memories. "Arkangel," directed by Jodie Foster, follows a protective mother who installs surveillance software into her daughter's brain. "Hang the DJ," the show's version of a rom-com, imagines a world with a service that creates playlists for all the relationships in your life. "USS Callister," a take on Star Trek starring Jesse Plemons, is greatly influenced by "San Junipero," so expect another Emmy nod and maybe win for this one. The black-and-white episode, "Metalhead," is a fast-paced, primal episode with a terrifying robot dog. "Black Museum" has been compared to a "Treehouse of Horror" Simpsons episode, meaning we should probably expect short vignettes as opposed to one larger story.

If that isn't enough to get you salivating and counting the days until Dec. 29, this show probably isn't for you.