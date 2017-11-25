Netflix has just dropped the first trailer for the next season of Black Mirror, and it's every teenager's nightmare.

In this Jodie Foster helmed episode, a single mother agrees to test out a new piece of parenting technology after losing her daughter, Sarah, in the park. The tech seems to be every paranoid parent's dream: a real time way to keep track of your kid's every waking moment.

"Response so far is just incredible," a woman from this mysterious tech company tells the mother just before she inserts a seriously scary needle directly into Sarah's head. "A sense of security, peace of mind. The stories we're hearing are just truly inspirational."

It may be perfect for lost toddlers, but since this is Black Mirror, we've got a feeling this revolutionary technology is going to come with some severe repercussions. Come on, with a tag line like "the key to good parenting is control," how could it not?

Black Mirror Season 4 has no release date yet.