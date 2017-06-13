Black Mirror has found a new way to creep you out: The Netflix anthology show is being adapted into a book series.

Penguin Random House will publish a three-volume series inspired by the British show and edited by creator Charlie Booker, Entertainment Weekly reports. Each volume will be made up of mid-length stories written by writers who have yet to be announced.

"All-new Black Mirror stories from exciting authors -- that's a joyous prospect," Booker said in a statement. "And they're appearing in a high-tech new format known as a 'book.' Apparently, you just have to glance at some sort of 'ink code' printed on paper and images and sounds magically appear in your head, enacting the story. Sounds far-fetched to me, but we'll see."

The first volume of the Black Mirror books is expected to hit shelves in February 2018. The second will follow that fall with the third arriving in 2019.

Black Mirror is a British science-fiction series that applies a dark and satirical take to modern society and its relationship to technology. The fourth season will premiere on Netflix later this year.