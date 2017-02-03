You know how The CW is so jam packed with superhero shows that it's hard to flip on the channel from 8 to 10 at night without seeing some ridiculously attractive person flying, dressed in superhero get up or struggling with the "mo power, mo responsibility" conundrum?

Yeah, that ain't stopping any time soon.

The Black Lightning pilot that was previously in development over at Fox has now gotten a pilot order... from The CW, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If Black Lightning makes it to series, it would give The CW five DC Comics superhero shows on the air: The Flash, Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Black Lightning. That's one for every day of the week that The CW programs!

Black Lightning would follow Jefferson Pierce, an African-American former decathlete-turned-principal of a high school who reassumes his identity of superhero Black Lightning after his daughter is hellbent on seeking justice and a student of his is recruited by a local gang. It would mark the second major superhero series featuring a black superhero, after Netflix's Luke Cage.

The series was created and written by The Game's Mara Brock Akil and her husband Salim Akil, and will be produced by -- you guessed it -- Greg Berlanti, whose name is also on all of The CW's other superhero shows.

According to reports, Fox passed on Black Lightning as it already has two DC Comics properties on its schedule -- Gotham and Lucifer -- and a Marvel series in development. CW was more than happy to step in and take over. This isn't the first time a superhero series has moved from one network to The CW; Supergirl jumped from CBS to The CW in between its first two seasons.

The CW has had a busy pilot season already, ordering pilots for a Dynasty reboot, the army drama Valor, Lucy Hale's Life Sentence, Berlanti's Searchers and Ryan Seacrest's Insatiable.