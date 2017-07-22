Now Playing Black Lightning Stars on the Arrowverse and Black Superheroes for 2017

The CW's Black Lightning has added two more faces to its cast list, the network revealed as part of its San Diego Comic-Con line-up on Saturday.

Dexter alum James Remar joins the cast as Peter Gambi, the best friend of Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), who serves as his mentor and father figure and reminds him of some painful parts of his past that will shape their relationship. If that story setup sounds familiar at all, he had a similar countenance in the most recent season of Gotham ... and that didn't end very well for him there, so here's hoping he has better luck on Black Lightning.

Meanwhile, Bates Motel's Damon Gupton will also star in the new series, arriving as Inspector Henderson, the highest-ranking detective on the police force who forges an unlikely alliance with Pierce.

The first teaser for Black Lightning was unveiled on Friday and introduced the world to Pierce, a high school principal with two daughters who has to revive his long-dormant history of electrical control to protect his New Orleans, Louisiana neighborhood from the violence that encroaches.

Black Lightning premieres in 2018 on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent company.)