The proposed spin-off of ABC's Black-ish just got a lot closer to being a real contender for next season, thanks to commitments from two funny dudes.

Veep's Matt Walsh and Saturday Night Live vet Chris Parnell have agreed to join the spin-off should it go to series, Deadline says. The spin-off would center on Yara Shahidi's character Zoey Johnson -- the eldest of the Johnson children -- as she goes on to college. Walsh and Parnell, who are already on board the planted spin-off pilot that will air as part of Black-ish's season this year, would play college administrators.

Also joining the potential series is Trevor Jackson, who audiences might know as Kevin in Season 2 of American Crime. Parnell and Jackson would likely slot in as series regulars if the spin-off goes to series, whereas Walsh, who is a regular on Veep, would be a recurring star.

Black-ish executive producers Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore are behind the project.

Black-ish airs Wednesday nights at 9:30/8:30c on ABC.