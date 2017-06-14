DC's Legends of Tomorrow is staging a reunion of Titanic proportions.

Billy Zane is set to appear in Season 3 of the superhero series, reuniting him with Victor Garber, who also starred in the James Cameron blockbuster. According to EW, the great Zane will play Barnum & Bailey Circus founder P. T. Barnum for just one episode, unfortunately.

"Obviously, we couldn't resist putting Victor Garber and Billy Zane back on screen for the first time since the Titanic," executive producer Phil Klemperer said, also noting that this upcoming season will feature more historical figures like Barnum.

"But I've wanted to bring Billy onto Legends ever since I saw him in a friend's comedy pilot. I'm not sure that people know how funny Billy is, although we cast him as P.T. Barnum because we knew that he would be able to find the soul beneath the larger-than-life showman," he added.

After Zane's memorable appearance in Zoolander and starring in the short Billy Zane Thinks Zayn Tweets Are About Him, we have a pretty good idea of his comedic chops.

His lengthy list of screen credits also includes Back to the Future, Dead Calm opposite Nicole Kidman, the 1996 superhero flick The Phantom, Twin Peaks, the supernatural series Charmed and Avril Lavigne's music video for "Rock N Roll."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns to the CW this fall.