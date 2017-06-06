Billy on the Street returned in fabulous fashion on Tuesday. In the latest clip from the TruTV series, host Billy Eichner took the streets with This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Chatwin and Chrissy Metz to ask New Yorkers all about the NBC smash hit.

Some fans were genuinely flabbergasted to see their favorite stars, but many others didn't seem to quite have a grasp on exactly what the show's about. And then, of course, there's the random man who had the chutzpah to ask Mandy Moore if she's single. "This Is Us and this is sexual harassment, if you ask me," Eichner quips after the actress politely shuts him down.

However, the MVP of the entire video goes to the extremely confused person who was faced with the greatest question of our time: "If This Is Us, who is Suits?"