The cause of death for actor Bill Paxton has been revealed as a stroke that arose from complications following heart surgery, according to TMZ, which acquired the information from Paxton's death certificate.

Paxton underwent surgery for an aortic aneurysm on Feb. 14, leading to complications which arose later and caused the fatal stroke.

Paxton passed away on Feb. 25 at the age of 61, stunning Hollywood. The Academy Awards, which was held the day after Paxton's death, paid tribute to Paxton in the intro to its In Memoriam segment. CBS' Training Day, on which Paxton was the star, aired a dedication to the late actor last week.

The affable actor is remembered for his roles in the films Aliens, Twister, Frailty (which he also directed) and many more, as well as the lead in HBO's Big Love.

Last year, Paxton took the role of crooked cop Frank Roarke in Training Day, an adaptation of the Antoine Fuqua film. All 13 episodes of the first season were completed when Paxton passed away, meaning production was not interrupted by his death. CBS has not decided whether Training Day will continue with a second season.