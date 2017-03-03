Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

On Thursday, CBS aired the first new episode of its freshman cop drama Training Day since the death of the show's star, Bill Paxton, last weekend.

The episode opened with a dedication to the beloved actor, who passed away after complications from surgery at age 61.

Paxton completed filming on Training Day's first season before his death. The series is not expected to return for a Season 2, according to Deadline, though there are eight additional new episodes that are scheduled to air this year.

Training Day is a reboot of the 2001 film of the same name. Paxton stars as LAPD Det. Frank Roarke, a possibly corrupt member of an elite squad who is partnered with a younger, more idealistic police officer (Justin Cornwell).

We will always remember you, Bill Paxton. pic.twitter.com/vPpke9zmgY — Training Day (@TrainingDayCBS) March 3, 2017

Training Day airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.

