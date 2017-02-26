Bill Paxton, the Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated actor who starred in Aliens and Titanicand the TV series Big LoveandTraining Day, has died unexpectedly at the age of 61.



Paxton died Saturday due to complications from surgery, a family representative said in a statement to TVGuide.com.

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," the statement read. "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

Bill Paxton







Paxton had a long and rich history in the film and television industries. He currently stars in CBS' Training Day, which premiered earlier this month, and most recently appeared in the films Edge of Tomorrow and Nightcrawler.



Remember other celebrities we lost this year



It is unclear how his death will impact Training Day. Emails to CBS were not immediately returned.

Paxton is probably best remembered for his work in films like Titanic, Apollo 13, Twister, Frailty, The Terminator, Predator 2, True Lies, A Simple Plan, Weird Science and Aliens, but his small screen career was also prolific. He headlined the ambitious HBO polygamy drama Big Love for five seasons, earning three Golden Globe nominations, and went on to star as Randolph McCoy in the History channel's Hatfields & McCoys miniseries, which earned him an Emmy nod.



Paxton is survived by his two children and wife, Louise Newbury,