HBO's Real Time host Bill Maher is no stranger to controversy, but according to some, this time he may have gone too far.

While interviewing Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse about the latter's new book The Vanishing American Adult on Friday's (June 2) episode, Sasse told Maher while in conversation that he would love to, "have you work in the fields with us."

"Work in the fields?" Maher threw back, rolling his eyes and shaking his head. "Senator, I am a house n-----."

Though the joke drew laughs from the audience, and a strained smile from Sasse, the quip almost immediately drew cries of outrage from the internet. Maher himself hasn't responded as of press time (TVGuide.com has reached out to his reps); and in a bizarre move, his official Twitter account released a clip titled "Embrace The T-Word" about President Trump and fellow government officials' possible treasonous behavior shortly after the show aired. Sasse, however, did reach out to discuss the incident in a series of tweets:

Am walking off a redeye from LAX.

3 reflections on @billmaher

1. I'm a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn't good enough.

(2of4?) https://t.co/e4Bw8s8tV2 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

3. Here's what I wish I'd been quick enough to say in the moment: "Hold up, why would you think it's OK to use that word?...

(3of4?) https://t.co/mQL6wMEd7W — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

(4of4)

"...The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It's therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don't use it." https://t.co/kEZm5vPFHK — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

Hindsight is 20/20 in Sasse's case; but for Maher, most likely the controversy is just beginning. As Sasse noted in his initial tweet, "comedians get latitude to cross hard lines." But coming on the heels of Kathy Griffin's recent controversy, where she came under fire -- and was fired from hosting CNN's New Year's Eve special -- for doing a photo shoot with what looked like the severed, bloody head of the President, comedians who cross a line may find there's less latitude in our country today than usual.

HBO, additionally, has released a statement to TVGuide.com saying that they'll be removing the comments from any further airings of the episode:

"Bill Maher's comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show."

Watch the clip for yourself (and discretion advised), below:

But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable. pic.twitter.com/K5XlEjekQ9 — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include HBO's comments.