With a phenomenal cast and a ludicrous premise, HBO's Barry is looking to be one of the most buzzed-about shows of 2018 when it debuts next spring. And if the first teaser is any indication, seeing Bill Hader playing a disillusioned assassin who finds solace in west coast community theater will definitely be worth the wait.

Barry centers on Hader's titular character, a midwestern hitman who gets a new lease on life when he moves to Los Angeles and catches the acting bug. The supporting cast includes Henry Winkler and Stephen Root.

With Hader's comic credentials, it's a fair expectation that Barry is going to be more funny than gritty, but it also looks like a good chance for the actor to break type a bit.

Barry will premiere on HBO in Spring 2018.