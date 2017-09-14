Now Playing Bill Clinton Told Billy Eichner He Wants to Be on Billy on the Street

Are you ready for an intimate look at one of the most tumultuous moments in Bill Clinton's presidency?

History has given the go-ahead for The Breach: Inside The Impeachment of Bill Clinton, a six-part scripted political thriller centering around President Clinton's impeachment brought on by his affair with then White House intern Monica Lewinsky. It's based on Peter Baker's best-selling book, The Breach: Inside the Impeachment and Trial of William Jefferson Clinton.

The series will offer up a close look at different aspects of the scandal including the infighting between Clinton's staff, his own party putting the pressure on him to resign and the differing war rooms between the Republicans and the Democrats. Plus, it will highlight the rise of the 24-hour news networks and the internet's emergence as a prominent political force thanks to The Drudge Report.

The series is written, directed and executive produced by R.J. Cutler (Nashville), with David K. Israel attached as a co-writer.

"It's the origin tale of how our Government was broken and has never really healed, of the entrenched divide between the red and blue sates," said Cutler. "It's the origin story of Hillary as political figure and the origin story of cyber bullying. It's also a thrilling tale of personal and professional ambition, of enormous hubris in the name of acquiring power, and of personal foibles, all of which nearly brought down a presidency."

He added that the series will begin the day Clinton testified before the grand jury and end when he is found not guily.

The search is on for the cast. Any suggestions?