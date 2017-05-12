USA's true crime drama Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G is officially headed to series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will chronicle the murders of the two feuding rappers and the subsequent mystery surrounding their deaths. The order came ahead of this weekend's NBCUniversal upfronts, after an extremely well-received screening of the show's first pilot episode.

Marcc Rose and Wavvy Jones will play Tupac and Biggie, respectively, in the series based on the experiences of former LAPD detective Greg Kading (Kading led the task force that investigated both murders in 1996 and 1997). Kading previously wrote a book about his experiences on the force, and will have a co-executive producing credit on the drama.

Jamie McShane of Bloodline and Brent Sexton of The Killing will also join Unsolved in a pair of major roles as it heads to series, in a cast that already included Josh Duhamel as Kading, Jimmi Simpson as Detective Russell Poole, and Bokeem Woodbine as Officer Daryn Dupree.

The Unsolved pilot was produced and directed by Anthony Hemingway of American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, who will executive-produce the series.