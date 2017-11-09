Rumblings about whether Big Little Lies would have a Season 2 at HBO have been rampant since the miniseries wrapped its first season and became an instant hit. In the wake of some huge Emmy wins for the show, HBO seems eager to get a Season 2 on the books.

TV Line reports that HBO is currently working hard to bring the cast back together to film a second season in the spring of 2018, which could mean that a summer or fall 2018 premiere date is a real possibility.

"We're kicking around ideas and trying to lasso the talent [and] get the band back together," Big Little Lies screenwriter David E. Kelly said. "It's just a lot of logistical things. But I'm optimistic because everyone wants to do it. We feel we still have storytelling to do. No decision has been made yet, but we're hopeful. Where we left it, I felt like it did open the opportunity for a lot more storytelling."

Fans who were left dying to know what happens next are probably overjoyed at this news, but there's a fair share of viewers who would rather HBO quit while they're ahead.

Season 1 perfectly portrayed the complex storylines of Monterey, Calif. mothers Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley) and Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), all while balancing a murder mystery that felt like a bomb waiting to go off. The finale was a satisfying culmination of events, and while there are certainly ramifications to that night that would be interesting to explore, it's easy to fear that the show would come off the rails trying to replicate the recipe of that made Season 1 so popular. Plus, the series was based on a book, of which there was no follow-up.

Would we start all over with another murder mystery? That seems like a cop out that would make the show way less realistic and infinitely more predictable. Without that mystery though, would there be the same level of suspense and anticipation that drove the story forward in the first installment? And would whatever new drama hits the affluent community feel natural or too operatic?

The fear that Big Little Lies Season 2 won't be able to match up to Season 1 (or continue the story in a meaningful way) is a common one among fans, and we can't say we blame them.

Regarding the announcement of Big Little Lies: Season 2, I'd be okay with it if they did it with an entirely new story and characters like with True Detective and Fargo.



They could have Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon return as producers, though. — Matt St.Clair (@filmguy619) November 9, 2017

I love love love big little lies but please no season 2! Let goods shows end — #blockniversary 🕵️ (@queenmadalena) September 18, 2017

For the love of all that is holy do not make a Big Little Lies season 2 everybody involved. It will inevitably be a disappointment. — ZAK FLOATS TOO 🎈🎈 (@Zakiyyah6) September 18, 2017

They're making a season 2 of Big Little Lies. pic.twitter.com/RoW4vEZbXM — U. (@ucheobidi) November 9, 2017

There's no reason to do a second season. Ughh — jwhn84 (@jwhn84) November 9, 2017

All of this worry could be for nothing, since Big Little Lies Season 2 hasn't even been officially announced yet, but it should definitely be food for thought for all parties involved. If it does become a reality, fans should keep their expectations in check, and producers and writers should keep in mind that fans don't want to see recycled plot lines or outlandish drama to keep things interesting.