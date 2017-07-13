I can't handle much more of these questions and teases surrounding a possible second season of Big Little Lies, so can we just announce it already?

The popular HBO limited series is based on a book by Liane Moriarty -- which isn't part of a book series -- and looked like a one-and-done show when it was announced. But the success of it has many clamoring for more, including its stellar cast. Speculation has grown about developing a second season, but so far nothing has been set in stone.

Nicole Kidman, who just pulled in an Emmy nomination for her Big Little Lies performance, used the exciting news to keep pushing for Big Little Lies 2 and by golly, it might just happen.

"It inches us closer [to a second season]," Kidman told Entertainment Weekly of the show's Emmy love, which gave Big Little Lies an impressive 16 Emmy nominations, including for best limited series. "But so much of it is trying to stay true to the characters and their voices. If we can do it, then it will be done. I believe their stories warrant it and I don't want to abandon them. We don't want to sell them short, either. But I'm hoping we can find it if we take the leap."

Big Little Lies' Alexander Skarsgard has the absolute worst idea for Season 2

Reese Witherspoon, who also starred in the acclaimed series, expressed similar interest back in May. "I think everybody is pretty keen [to return]," Witherspoon said. "They all loved working together, but I think the thing is the story has to be right. So if it's right, and if [screenwriter] David E. Kelley is happy to get the screenplay right, then I think that'll do it."

Big Little Lies told interconnected stories of women living in Monterey, Calif., dealing with community politics, interpersonal relationships, and their family lives. [Spoilers follow.] The seven-episode series concluded on a seemingly final note when Kidman's on-screen husband (played by Alexander Skarsgard) was killed, ending that painful chapter in her life. Kidman's all-star co-stars Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Skarsgard were also nominated for Emmys.

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

However, a second season of Big Littles Lies isn't just a matter of rolling film. Moriarty would have to pen new stories for the characters, and the labyrinthine task of arranging all the A-list talent's schedules would have to start, which won't be easy considering it was a miracle they were able to get together at all in the first place.

But Kidman's comments lead me to believe that a second season is all but inevitable. It's not HBO or the studio pushing for a second season, it's the amazing actresses -- who also double as producers -- at the front of the series who are pushing for it. When that happens, Hollywood has a funny way of cooperating.

Big Little Lies Season 1 is available for streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now.