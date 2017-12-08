HBO's Big Little Lies wrapped itself up in a tidy bow at the conclusion of its run, ending what was a fantastic miniseries on a near-perfect note. Now HBO is undoing that bow and rolling the dice with the long-rumored Season 2.

The mini- series, produced by and starring A-list heavyweights Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, will run another seven episodes, but with a new director at the helm, The Hollywood Reporter says. Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for his work in Season 1, won't be part of Season 2. He'll be replaced by Andrea Arnold, an Oscar-winner for the short film Wasp.

Big Little Lies was never imagined as a continuing series as Season 1 was based on Liane Moriarty's book, but given its success — it was nominated for 16 Emmys and won eight, including best director (Vallée), best actress (Kidman), best supporting actress (Laura Dern), best supporting actor (Alexander Skarsgard) and best limited series, as well as taking second place in TV Guide's best shows of 2017 list — HBO and Witherspoon were obviously looking to keep it going. Moriarty wrote a new story to base on Season 2, which screenwriter David E. Kelly adapted for all seven episodes.

According to HBO, Season 2 will explore the "malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode ... the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom." In other words, it will be a lot like Season 1.

HBO is currently working on bringing back most of the Season 1 cast, but there will be four new major characters in Season 2, according to Vulture. A new second-grade teacher at Otter Bay who butts heads with Renata (Dern) after teaching the kids global and social consciousness, a new female employee of the school administration office who bonds with Jane (Shailene Woodley) and the parents of Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz).

There is no timetable for Season 2's premiere.