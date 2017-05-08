Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

With 13 Reasons Why officially set to return for a Season 2, will Big Little Lies be the next cut-and-dried hit to give it a second go?

According to Reese Witherspoon's Instagram, the answer is a resounding ... emoji.

The producer and star of HBO's critically acclaimed Liane Moriarty adaptation spent her "Sunday Funday" hanging out with costars Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern, teasing fans with the caption "working on some new lies."

Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies ... working on some new lies 🙈🙉🙊 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 7, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

And even though the April 2 finale wrapped up their characters' stories quite neatly, Witherspoon has publicly expressed enthusiasm for a Season 2. During a Facebook/Instagram live chat in March, she asked fans of the show to reach out to Moriarty on Facebook, adding that "she's thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas."

A few weeks later, Moriarty herself told the Sydney Morning Herald she was "absolutely open to it," adding that she'd ideally like to tell more of Bonnie's (Zoë Kravitz) backstory -- and focus on Kidman's character, Celeste's, recovery from the trauma of Season 1 -- in a second season.

"I think everybody is pretty keen [to return]," she concluded. "They all loved working together but I think the thing is the story has to be right. So if it's right, and if [screenwriter] David E. Kelley is happy to get the screenplay right, then I think that'll do it."

Witherspoon's cheeky Instagram obviously doesn't count as an official renewal, though her hangout session with Kidman and Dern is promising. Witherspoon and Kidman optioned another Moriarty hit, Truly Madly Guilty, back in August, so it's also possible that the ladies are working on a different story entirely.

Or it could all be small little lies.