Forget the beach, the weather or the refreshing, chilled drinks. Our favorite part of the summer is Zingbot!

Everyone's favorite cuttingly cruel robot returned to Big Brother on Wednesday and he didn't hold back. Zingbot hit the houseguests where it hurt and many of them weren't prepared for his spot-on zings!

Before entering the Big Brother 19 house, TV Guide asked the houseguests what they thought Zingbot would zing them on. Unsurprisingly, none of the houseguests could imagine the dark depths Zingbot would mine to craft each of his award-worthy zings, leaving everyone perfectly roasted and one houseguest completely confused.

See how the houseguest's predictions stacked up to the real zings!

RAVEN

Her prediction: "I want him to zing me on my buns, hun! I know he will probably and that's what I expect him to."

Zingbot's zing: "Aw poor Raven, you've got the clownitard. This is the worst punishment ever. Oh wait, that's just your face!"

CHRISTMAS

Her prediction: "He's kind of rude. He's real rude. He's probably going to say something about [me] being a meathead."

Zingbot's zing: "You have such a good heart, I can guarantee you will find no coal in your stocking this holiday season. However, you will find ten shattered bones, nine weeks in a cast, eight surgeries, seven more X-rays, six years of rehab, five titanium screws, four hospitals, three pain pills, two crutches and a guilty rodeo clown!"

MATT

His prediction: "He's definitely going to zing me for looking like I'm 50 years old even though I'm only 33."

Zingbot's zing: "Congrats on making it so far in the game, especially since the only thing you've done is Raven!"

ALEX

Her prediction: "I feel like Zingbot's probably going to come after me because obviously I'm a blonde Asian. He's going to make fun of me for being a white girl or something. I feel like that's what Zingbot's going to go after. That or my voice."

Zingbot's zing: "What do you call someone with bleached blonde hair, likes to wear cat ears and handles lots of wieners? A [expletive]!"

JASON

His prediction: "Probably the big teeth and the long legs. For sure. He's going to wreck on my chicken legs and my big teeth."

Zingbot's zing: "Alex, I see you've been forced to carry around a ton of dead weight. Or as I like to call it, Jason!"

JOSH

His prediction: "Probably being a flirt. I'm a natural flirt. I can flirt with you right now. It's just who I am as a person. I want him to get dirty. I can crack jokes on myself. I like that."

Zingbot's zing: "My heart goes out to you. You've shed so many tears this summer. Too bad you can't shed any weight!"

KEVIN

His prediction: "I know what they're going to narrow in on because I'm tall and I have tattoos and my accent and my Boston attitude. They're going to make fun of that. They're not going to get personal, like you were beat up in the third grade."

Zingbot's zing: "I hear you like to use Saran Wrap to preserve your youth. Newsflash, too freaking late!"

MARK

His prediction: "I don't know. I'm a big teddy bear. I love Taylor Swift. I love Fifty Shades. I have a very soft side. So something right there."

Zingbot's zing: "I think you might be bisexual because every time you tried to get sexual with Elena, she said, 'bye!'"

Overall, it was a fantastic appearance by Zingbot. Our only regret is that we didn't get to see him zing Cody.

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8/7c and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)