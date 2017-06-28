Julie Chen always says to expect the unexpected, which is exactly why no one was too surprised when the Big Brother 19 premiere included a major twist.

During the two-hour season kick-off, BB 18 alum Paul Abrahamian returned to the Big Brother house. He came in halfway through the premiere as this summer's 17th houseguest. The twist: he'd be replacing one of the original 16 houseguests. After Paul gained the power to save eight people from eviction through the magic of friendship bracelets, the remaining eight houseguests competed in the first comp of the season. In the end, Jillian, Christmas and Cameron were up for eviction, but Paul ultimately took Cameron's spot.

The theme of Big Brother 19 is the Summer of Temptation. That means that the houseguests will be tempted throughout the season with money, power and safety. However, they'll have to be very strategic in their choices because every offer comes with its own set of consequences.

Big Brother Producers Respond to Season 20 All-Stars Rumors

Paul came in second place during Big Brother 18. He won the final HOH of the season and chose to honor his final two deal with Nicole rather than the deal he made with James. And while the jury praised Paul's game, many of them didn't want to reward his "obnoxious" behavior (which included calling fellow houseguest Michelle a c---). In the end, Paul lost by one measly vote to Nicole, the reigning snake of the season.

It'll be interesting to see how Paul's game changes this time around -- especially without his boy Victor around. He might have been a great manipulator in Season 18, but he'll likely have to come up with some drastic new tactics to get the huge target off his back. Returnees are always major threats, but given that a vet won last season, the Season 19 houseguests are going to be even more wary of him.

Check back tomorrow to hear Big Brother 18 winner Nicole's and America's Favorite Player Victor's thoughts on their boy Paul returning for another season of friendship.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays at 8/7c, Thursdays at 9/8c and Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)