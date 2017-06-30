[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds. Read at your own risk!]

Big Brother 19 fans were in for a shock when the live feeds finally came on. The Thursday night broadcast ended with HOH Cody putting Megan and Jillian up on the block, but when the feeds began shortly afterwards, Megan was no longer in the house. The self-proclaimed Big Brother superfan had already self-evicted.

It was a truly shocking development after an already intense start to the season. Here's everything we know about Megan's self-eviction so far:

1. Megan locked herself in the diary room for three hours. Remember when Audrey holed up in the diary room under a blanket, but still didn't quit? Megan took things even further and never returned. According to a late-night conversation between Raven and Christmas on the feeds, she went in Thursday morning at 10 a.m. and was out of the house completely by 1 p.m.

2. Megan was involved in a scandal involving a racist slur: In a conversation with Kevin, Alex said Megan claimed Jessica called Alex a "panda." Jessica denied ever saying the racist remark, but Alex went to the Diary Room to confront producers about the situation. The producers wouldn't let Alex see the tape, but she left the Diary Room under the impression that, although Jessica had been talking badly about her, she never used the derogatory term. According to Alex, Megan made up the entire thing.

3. Alex confronted Megan in a big blowout: After learning Megan had seemingly lied about Jessica using the racial slur, Alex went outside to confront Megan in front of everyone in the yard. But then she thought better of it, reasoning that she didn't want to be like Josh, and went inside. However, Megan then followed Alex back into the house "because she's nosy," Alex noted to Kevin. That's when Alex decided to confront Megan over lying about Jessica in front of both Jessica and Cody. It apparently turned it a huge argument, which is seemingly what prompted Megan to self-evict.

Big Brother 19: Nicole and Victor on Paul's return: "I don't know how he's going to pull this out"

4. Alex is now on the block. After Megan left, Alex took her place next to Jillian on the block. Alex had always been on Cody's list of "outsiders," but she probably moved to the top of his hit list after she told Cody not to trust Jessica and called Jessica a liar before her big fight with Megan.

The silver lining to all of this? Maybe they'll let Cameron back in the house for a second chance!

Big Brother airs Sundays at 8/7, Wednesdays at 8/7c and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)