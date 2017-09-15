After four consecutive times on the block, Kevin left the Big Brother 19 house on Thursday.

Honestly, it's kind of astounding that Kevin made it this far. Floaters are always a part ofthe game, but has there ever been a floater who became the subject of such intense scorn and yet still made it to the Final 4? It would be impressive, in a sense, if Kevin had done anything to get himself this far, but his game relied almost entirely on luck and on simply having bigger targets than a 56-year-old man who seemed incapable of winning any comps.

Now that his time has come to an end, how does Kevin feel about the way he played? See what he told us below!

You brush both your teeth and hair with your toothbrush. Why?

Kevin: Because I didn't have a hairbrush. I switch toothbrushes all the time. I used someone's hairbrush and they said something to me, so I didn't do that again. I wouldn't really brush my hair, I'd fix the front of it. I don't think there's something wrong with it. It's convenient - one thing does both jobs. I don't think I'm a weirdo.

Are you surprised you made it this far without winning a simple comp?

Kevin: I feel great. It just goes to show, what I wanted to do, the social game of BB is 80% of the game, it's the same as in life. A social game will take you far. I'm not upset, I feel the opposite. I think it's great I made it this far, at my age, with just a social game. For the memory games, everyone would study together, and I was on my own. I was isolated, which I wanted to be. The superfans knew what comps were coming up, I didn't know them, I'm fairly new to the game. I made it with my social game, and wanted to show that to America. It wasn't my plan going it, but I was happy it was that way. It's how you go further in life.

Big Brother 19 Live Feeds: This Is Who Paul Plans on Taking to Final 2

Do you think you would have made stronger game alliances had there been more people your own age in the house?

Kevin: I think that goes without saying. If there's other people your own age... 12 of them were 30 and under. I asked them, how far they think they'd make it if they were the only 21 year old and everyone else was over 50. I think I did great considering.

What is the most surprising thing you learned about millennials over the course of the summer?

Kevin: When I first got in there... I have 7 children and most are in their 20's... you have to remember there's no difference than when you were 20. They did great, they all tried. They have $500,000 waving at them. They want to do whatever they can, sometimes take desperate measures to win the money, to get the fame. They did what they have to do. I have a positive feeling, I thought they would be spoiled, self-centered, but I got along great with them, I remember how it was at that age, what you have to navigate to become a strong adult. It's a stressful game.

How do you feel about meatballs?

Kevin: My wife makes great meatballs. The best. I thought when Josh was yelling that, I think he thought I was Italian. I'm Irish/German catholic. I don't think he caught on to it. I thought it was entertaining, made the time go by faster. I like meatballs, my wife makes the best you've ever tasted. Her chicken parm, meatballs, garlic bread, delicious.

The Big Brother 19 finale airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)