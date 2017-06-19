Summer is never officially here until Big Brother is. Fortunately, we're only a week away from a new batch of houseguests moving in and making moves in the hopes of winning that $500,000 prize.

After bringing in four vets for Big Brother 18 and one for Big Brother: Over the Top, giving a lucky few the opportunity to play the game a second time, Big Brother 19 switched things up yet again. (As host Julie Chen always says, expect the unexpected.) The new crop of 16 competitors features no returning houseguests, but a slew of interesting personalities who are sure to deliver more than enough scheming, alliances, game-play and showmances to keep the Big Brother house quite interesting this summer.

This season's houseguests include a rodeo clown, radio personality, dog walker, stay-at-home dad and a cosplay artist. Check out the full Big Brother 19 cast in the gallery below!

Big Brother's two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, June 28 at 8/7c on CBS.

