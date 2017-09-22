Big Bang's back, baby!

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 8/7c on CBS. It leads into the series premiere of Young Sheldon, its spin-off prequel. New episodes of TBBT will air on Mondays until the week of Nov. 2, when the show moves to its regular time Thursdays at 8/7c.

If you can't watch the broadcast premiere, you can watch all new episodes on CBS All Access. They'll be online the morning after they air. They're also available from YouTube, Amazon Video, iTunes and Vudu and Google Play.

TV's most popular comedy kicks off Season 11 with Amy's (Mayim Bialik) answer to Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) marriage proposal, the cliff-hanger that Season 10 ended on. Elsewhere in the episode, Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) will get some unexpected news.

The Big Bang Theory has a new showrunner in Season 11, with Steve Holland taking over for Steven Molaro. He told TV Guide that it's very much the same show under him, and said when we might see a Big Bang Theory/Young Sheldon crossover.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)